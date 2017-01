(Airs 1/6/17) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: As a new minimum wage takes effect in New York, A 200 member enforcement agency will make sure wage workers are paid properly, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Governor Cuomo’s free SUNY college tuition proposal, and a pipeline company planning an Orange County plant says a handful of residents face eminent domain proceedings.