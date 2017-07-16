The Legislative Gazette #1728: Silver's Conviction Tossed

Related Program: 
(Airs 7/16/17) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Former New York state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s 2015 corruption conviction has been overturned by a federal appeals court, the city of Albany partners with the Nature Conservancy on a carbon agreement and we speak with a Democrat challenging Republican Congressman Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st District. Plus, political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on a Quinnipiac poll on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s performance. 

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

