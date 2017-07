(Airs 7/23/17 @ 2 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: While being mentioned as a possible Presidential candidate in 2020, Governor Cuomo has more immediate obstacles facing his 2018 re-election, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the Governor’s dipping poll numbers, and we’ll take you to Saratoga Springs where ICE arrests force a discussion about immigration.