The Legislative Gazette #1739

(Airs 8/27/17 @ 2p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: officials in NY and several states call for the removal of statues and monuments and other symbols associated with the Confederate States Of America, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the Governor shooting down NYC Mayor de Blasio’s millionaires’ tax plan to fund the MTA, and school children in the state see their common core related test scores inching up.