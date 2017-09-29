Related Program: 
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #1739

By 3 minutes ago

(Airs 9/29/17) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: former State Senate Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam’s federal corruption convictions are overturned, Our political observer Alan Chartock will share his thoughts on the second conviction overturned under the term of federal prosecutor Preet Bhararra, and drones are being sent across the state to help with the environment, conservation and emergency response efforts.

Tags: 
The Legislative Gazette

Related Content

#1729: Will Gov. Cuomo Run For President In 2020?

By Jul 23, 2017

(Airs 7/23/17 @ 2 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: While being mentioned as a possible Presidential candidate in 2020, Governor Cuomo has more immediate obstacles facing his 2018 re-election, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the Governor’s dipping poll numbers, and we’ll take you to Saratoga Springs where ICE arrests force a discussion about immigration.

#1730: Expanding Voter Registration In New York

By Jul 30, 2017

(Airs 7/30/17 @ 2 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo announces a series of efforts to expand voter registration, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts about a new report on Governor Cuomo’s top campaign contributors, and New York’s DEC announces several fish advisories.

#1732: Flanagan Praised For Publicly Admitting Substance Abuse Problem

By Aug 13, 2017

(Airs 8/13/17 @ 2 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll take you to a workforce forum hosted by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on a possible challenge to Governor Cuomo from actress Cynthia Nixon, and New York State Senate Leader Flanagan is praised for publicly admitting a substance abuse problem.

#1733: New Penalties For Making Bomb Threats Against Community Centers

By Aug 20, 2017

(Airs 8/20/17 @ 2 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo signed into law a measure that would create new penalties for people who make bomb threats against community centers, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on growing pressure for a group of breakaway Democrats in the state senate to reunite with mainstream Democrats, and over 60 million dollars in grants will support drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects across the state.

#1734: The Removal Of Confederate Statues

By Aug 27, 2017

(Airs 8/27/17 @ 2p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: officials in NY and several states call for the removal of statues and monuments and other symbols associated with the Confederate States Of America, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the Governor shooting down NYC Mayor de Blasio’s millionaires’ tax plan to fund the MTA, and school children in the state see their common core related test scores inching up.