The Legislative Gazette #1741

(Airs 9/29/17) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: former State Senate Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam’s federal corruption convictions are overturned, Our political observer Alan Chartock will share his thoughts on the second conviction overturned under the term of federal prosecutor Preet Bhararra, and drones are being sent across the state to help with the environment, conservation and emergency response efforts.