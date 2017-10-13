Related Program: 
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #1741

By 16 minutes ago

(Airs 10/13/17 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New Yorkers will decide in November whether to strip state officials convicted of a felony of their pensions, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the other ballot question this November … to hold or not hold a constitutional convention, and environmental advocates react to the announcement that the EPA will rescind fmr Pres Obama’s clean power plan.

Tags: 
The Legislative Gazette

Related Content

The Legislative Gazette #1740

By Oct 6, 2017

(Airs 10/6/17 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo may call a special session to deal with threatened funding cuts from Washington, Our Political Observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Governor Cuomo touting NY’s Safe Act in light of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and we’ll talk to the new Chancellor of the 64 campus SUNY System.

The Legislative Gazette #1739

By Sep 29, 2017

(Airs 9/29/17) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: former State Senate Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam’s federal corruption convictions are overturned, Our political observer Alan Chartock will share his thoughts on the second conviction overturned under the term of federal prosecutor Preet Bhararra, and drones are being sent across the state to help with the environment, conservation and emergency response efforts.

#1729: Will Gov. Cuomo Run For President In 2020?

By Jul 23, 2017

(Airs 7/23/17 @ 2 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: While being mentioned as a possible Presidential candidate in 2020, Governor Cuomo has more immediate obstacles facing his 2018 re-election, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the Governor’s dipping poll numbers, and we’ll take you to Saratoga Springs where ICE arrests force a discussion about immigration.

#1730: Expanding Voter Registration In New York

By Jul 30, 2017

(Airs 7/30/17 @ 2 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo announces a series of efforts to expand voter registration, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts about a new report on Governor Cuomo’s top campaign contributors, and New York’s DEC announces several fish advisories.