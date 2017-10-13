The Legislative Gazette #1741

(Airs 10/13/17 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New Yorkers will decide in November whether to strip state officials convicted of a felony of their pensions, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the other ballot question this November … to hold or not hold a constitutional convention, and environmental advocates react to the announcement that the EPA will rescind fmr Pres Obama’s clean power plan.
Tags: