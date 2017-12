(Airs 12/15/17 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: there’s now an official candidate running for Governor of NY in 2018, our political observer Alan Chartock will share his thoughts on the Republican Assembly Minority leaders decision to challenge Cuomo, and we’ll tell you about a program that helps children with life-threatening illness fulfill a dream.