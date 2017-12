(Airs 11/24/17 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll take a look at several corruption trials set for 2018 involving 9 of the Governor’s former associates, our political observer Alan Chartock will shares his thoughts on that and a sexual harassment and assault claim reaches the governor’s administration, and we’ll tell you about a new report on poverty in the U.S.