(Airs 3/16/18) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Cuomo’s former top aide Joe Percoco is found guilty of bribery and conspiracy, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the verdict and its impact on the Governor, and we’ll take you the Columbia High School where students organized an assembly as part of nat’l school walkout day.