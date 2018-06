(Airs 6/29/18 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll bring you some of the major primary results, our political observer Alan Chartock will share his thoughts on who and what the primary winners face in the general election, and state union leaders condemn the US Supreme Court decision upholding the right of workers not to pay union dues.