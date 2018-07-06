The Legislative Gazette #1827

(Airs 7/6/18 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We take a look at how President Trump’s coming choice for Supreme Court Justice might become an issue in the New York Governor’s race, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on how the recent Supreme Court decision on Union dues will impact state unions, and Senator Schumer heads to Columbia County to promote the hemp industry.