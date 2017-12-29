Legislative Package To Fight Lyme Disease Introduced In NY

A package of state legislation aimed at fighting Lyme and tick-borne diseases is being introduced ahead of the 2018 session by Senator Susan Serino (R, Hyde Park), chairwoman of the Senate’s Lyme Task Force.

She teamed up with Senator Kemp Hannon (R, Garden City), chairman of the Senate’s Health Committee, to introduce four bills that they hope will better address the diseases.

Serino said one bill would create a pilot program for Lyme and tick-borne disease testing in children.

“So often kids are misdiagnosed and are diagnosed with other diseases that have the same symptoms as Lyme and other tick-borne diseases so this bill would enable the kids to be voluntarily tested for Lyme disease so this way we have a better number because we really don’t have an accurate number,” she said.

The other legislation in their package includes creation of a “Mental Health Impacts” report, improved reporting requirements for Lyme and tick-borne diseases, and creation of a Lyme and tick-borne diseases working group.