Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Legislative Package To Fight Lyme Disease Introduced In NY

By 52 minutes ago
  • Photo by Scott Bauer (USDA ARS)

A package of state legislation aimed at fighting Lyme and tick-borne diseases is being introduced ahead of the 2018 session by Senator Susan Serino (R, Hyde Park), chairwoman of the Senate’s Lyme Task Force.

She teamed up with Senator Kemp Hannon (R, Garden City), chairman of the Senate’s Health Committee, to introduce four bills that they hope will better address the diseases.

Serino said one bill would create a pilot program for Lyme and tick-borne disease testing in children.

“So often kids are misdiagnosed and are diagnosed with other diseases that have the same symptoms as Lyme and other tick-borne diseases so this bill would enable the kids to be voluntarily tested for Lyme disease so this way we have a better number because we really don’t have an accurate number,” she said.

The other legislation in their package includes creation of a “Mental Health Impacts” report, improved reporting requirements for Lyme and tick-borne diseases, and creation of a Lyme and tick-borne diseases working group.

Tags: 
lyme disease
new york

Related Content

NYS Assembymember Urges Residents To #GetTickedOff

By Allison Dunne Dec 21, 2017

A New York state assemblymember from the Hudson Valley has launched a public education campaign on Lyme and tick-borne diseases. The initiative is aimed at raising awareness about ticks and their infections and boosting advocacy efforts.

Senators Question NY’s Efforts To Fight Tick-Borne Illnesses

By Aug 30, 2017
Photo by Scott Bauer (USDA ARS)

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s health commissioner received a grilling from state senators at a hearing this week on whether New York is doing enough to combat tick-borne illnesses.