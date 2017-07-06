Lenox To Discuss Bylaw Regulating Airbnb

Lenox, Massachusetts will hold a public hearing Thursday on whether to enforce a bylaw regulating Airbnb.

The town has a bylaw that permits homeowners to rent for less than 30 days through an online broker like Airbnb.

But, staffers at nearby attractions such as Shakespeare and Co and Tanglewood typically rent for two months.    

Lenox is concerned that property owners who don’t live in their homes but rent them regularly harm the local lodging industry, municipal finance and schools.

Lenox will either decide to enforce the bylaw more or amend it based on the public hearing.

