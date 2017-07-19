Lenox Permit For Travaasa's $50M Resort Permit Is Upheld

By 1 hour ago
  • Travaasa Experiential Resort

The Massachusetts Land Court has upheld a special permit issued by lawmakers in Lenox, Massachusetts to build a $50 million resort in Old Stockbridge. 

Neighbors of the historic Elm Court property in Lenox had filed a lawsuit against a proposed 112-room, $50 million Travaasa Experiential Resort.

On Tuesday, the state Land Court ruled in favor of the Lenox Zoning Board of Appeals’ approval of a special permit to build the resort.

Neighbors are concerned about noise levels and traffic near the resort.

The resort’s developer plans to spend roughly $2.3 million on sewer upgrades, and invest more than $3 million into the surrounding area to address those concerns.

