Lenox Public Hearing On Proposed Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

By 6 minutes ago
  • The bylaw has to be approved by two-thirds of voters at the annual town meeting on May 4th.
    The bylaw has to be approved by two-thirds of voters at the annual town meeting on May 4th.
    Flickr

The Lenox, Massachusetts Planning Board will hear community concerns Tuesday about adding the town’s first bylaw amendment on medical marijuana dispensaries. 

The public hearing on proposed zoning bylaw changes related to medical marijuana dispensaries starts at 6 p.m. on April 25th.

The Berkshire Eagle reports the potential medical marijuana dispensary nonprofit, Crane Healthcare, is seeking downtown commercial space along Route 7 and 20 and in the Lenox Dale industrial zone.

The bylaw has to be approved by two-thirds of voters at the annual town meeting on May 4th.

Tags: 
medical marijuana dispensaries

Related Content

NY's First Medical Marijuana Patient Shares Her Story

By Allison Dunne Jan 12, 2016
Allison Dunne

Now that New York has become the 23rd state to legalize medical marijuana, reporters Tuesday met the woman believed to be the first patient in the state.

NY: Patient Turnout Light For Medical Marijuana

By Jan 8, 2016
Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York State’s Medical Marijuana Program is off to a slow start. The state's Department of Health provided the number on Friday.

First Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Open In Albany, Kingston And New York City

By Jan 7, 2016
Medical Pot
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

New York's medical marijuana program began today, 18 months after lawmakers passed the Compassionate Care Act. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas was in North Albany for the opening of the Capital City's dispensary.