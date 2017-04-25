Lenox Public Hearing On Proposed Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

The Lenox, Massachusetts Planning Board will hear community concerns Tuesday about adding the town’s first bylaw amendment on medical marijuana dispensaries.

The public hearing on proposed zoning bylaw changes related to medical marijuana dispensaries starts at 6 p.m. on April 25th.

The Berkshire Eagle reports the potential medical marijuana dispensary nonprofit, Crane Healthcare, is seeking downtown commercial space along Route 7 and 20 and in the Lenox Dale industrial zone.

The bylaw has to be approved by two-thirds of voters at the annual town meeting on May 4th.