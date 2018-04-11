Levi Ritter Discusses His Appointment As Plattsburgh Police Chief

Last Thursday during the Plattsburgh Common Council meeting, Mayor Colin Read announced the appointment of Levi Ritter as the city’s new police chief. Ritter has been on the force for 14 years and began his new job Friday. Chief Ritter tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley his desire to lead the department might be a bit of a cliché.

“I wanted to be able to positively affect the community. So to get the opportunity to be the Chief of Police in a city like Plattsburgh it’s just a really, it’s an expansion of that ability to make a difference. Just at a lot higher level.”

Chief Levi Ritter’s appointment to head the Plattsburgh Police Department is provisional pending completion of a civil service exam.