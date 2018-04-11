Liberal Group Endorses Nixon In NY Governor Race

 An influential liberal organization is backing Cynthia Nixon over incumbent Andrew Cuomo in the race for New York governor.

Citizen Action announced its support for Nixon Tuesday. Four years ago the group endorsed Cuomo's successful bid for a second term.

Nixon is a political activist and actor who starred in "Sex and the City." She's challenging Cuomo in this year's Democratic Party primary.

Citizen Action's decision to back Nixon over the incumbent is another sign of Cuomo's difficulties in appealing to his party's liberal base.

The group's executive director, Karen Scharff, tells The Associated Press that Nixon's advocacy for public school children helped to convince Citizen Action's 30,000 members that she would work for everyday New Yorkers if elected.

A message left with Cuomo's campaign wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.

