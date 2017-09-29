Librarian Facing Backlash Over Comments About Dr. Seuss

Disparaging comments by a school librarian in Cambridge, Massachusetts about Dr. Seuss are not sitting well in the hometown of the children’s book author.

In an open letter rejecting a donation of 10 children’s books from first lady Melania Trump, the librarian called Dr. Seuss “racist” and “clichéd.”

Her comments drew a rebuke from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

"This is political correctness that is just absolutely at its worst," said Sarno.

Dr. Seuss, the penname of Theodor Geisel, is a revered figure in Springfield, where the author and illustrator was born and raised.

The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum opened in the city last Jun