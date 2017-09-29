Librarian Facing Backlash Over Comments About Dr. Seuss

  • The life and works of Dr. Seuss, the pen name of Theodor Geisel, are celebrated at the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum in Springfield, MA, the hometown of the children's book author and illustrator.
Disparaging comments by a school librarian in Cambridge, Massachusetts about Dr. Seuss are not sitting well in the hometown of the children’s book author.

In an open letter rejecting a donation of 10 children’s books from first lady Melania Trump, the librarian called Dr. Seuss “racist” and “clichéd.”

Her comments drew a rebuke from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

"This is political correctness that is just absolutely at its worst," said Sarno.

Dr. Seuss, the penname of Theodor Geisel, is a revered figure in Springfield, where the author and illustrator was born and raised.

The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum opened in the city last Jun