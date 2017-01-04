Related Program: 
The Roundtable

The Life, Loves, Losses, And Liberation Of Joan Rivers

By 49 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Joan Rivers was more than a legendary comedian; she was an icon and a role model to millions, a fearless pioneer who left a legacy of expanded opportunity when she died in 2014.

Her life was a dramatic roller-coaster of triumphant highs and devastating lows: the suicide of her husband, her feud with Johnny Carson, her estrangement from her daughter, her many plastic surgeries, her ferocious ambition and her massive insecurities.

The Joan Rivers story is told in the new biography, Last Girl Before Freeway: The Life, Loves, Losses, and Liberation of Joan Rivers, by Leslie Bennetts. Bennetts is a veteran journalist who was the first woman ever to cover a presidential campaign for The New York Times and was a contributing editor for Vanity Fair for nearly 25-years.

Tags: 
joan rivers
stand-up comedy
stand-up comedian
comedy
feminism

Related Content

Joan Rivers - In Memoriam

By Sep 5, 2014

    Joan Rivers kept audiences laughing through a 50-year career. It was a career that certainly had its bumps: bankruptcy, getting banned from The Tonight Show, and having her husband commit suicide - however, she was a constant presence on the road. She never stopped working and was always reinventing herself.

In this segment we share an archival interview with Joan Rivers and then welcome Susie Essman to the program to talk about what Joan meant to her.

Blair Horner: Medical Safety In New York

By Blair Horner Sep 8, 2014

Well-known comic Joan Rivers died last week.  Ms. Rivers was reportedly undergoing an endoscopic procedure to repair her vocal cords.  She was having the procedure in an outpatient setting – meaning it occurred outside of a hospital.

Candid Camera’s 8 Decades Of Smiles! With Peter Funt At The Mahaiwe

By Nov 22, 2016
Peter Funt

Candid Camera’s 8 Decades of Smiles! with Peter Funt will be presented at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington on Friday night. Peter’s stage comedy is blended with clips, quips and behind-the-scenes tales from the show’s funniest moments.

Candid Camera holds a unique place in entertainment history as the only show to have produced new episodes in each of the last eight decades – from Allen Funt’s debut in 1948 through Peter’s recent run on TV Land.

The stage show incorporates the best Candid Camera clips in a fast-paced, laugh-filled romp through the decades. Peter’s topical humor is blended with audience participation and special surprises to make the show a great night of fun.

Peter joined his dad as co-host in the 1980s and took over as host in the 90s. His syndicated newspaper column appears regularly in the Berkshire Eagle.

Revisiting The Remains Of America's Jewish Vacationland

By Nov 17, 2016
Book Cover - The Borscht Belt

Today the Borscht Belt is recalled through the nostalgic lens of summer swims, Saturday night dances, and comedy performances. But its current state, like that of many other formerly glorious regions, is nothing like its earlier status. Forgotten about and exhausted, much of its structural environment has been left to decay.

The new book, The Borscht Belt: Revisiting the Remains of America's Jewish Vacationland, presents Marisa Scheinfeld's photographs of abandoned sites where resorts, hotels, and bungalow colonies once boomed in the Catskill Mountain region of upstate New York.

The Borscht Belt presents a contemporary view of more than forty hotel and bungalow sites. From entire expanses of abandoned properties to small lots containing drained swimming pools, the remains of the Borscht Belt era now lie forgotten, overgrown, and vacant.

Scheinfeld has two book events in Albany this week -- one at the Colonie Library tonight sponsored by SUNY Albany Judaic Studies and another on Friday evening as part of a special presentation for the NYS History Conference at the NYS museum from 6:30 – 8:30 PM. 