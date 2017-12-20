Related Program: 
The Roundtable

A Life In Ornaments

By 40 minutes ago

First highlighted in the New York Times, Bonnie Mackay’s annual Christmas tree showcases a lifetime collecting almost 3,000 ornaments. 

Now, through beautiful photography and illuminating vignettes, Tree of Treasures shares the heartfelt stories behind a hundred of those cherished possessions, whether it’s the story of a family member, like Mackay’s grandfather, a well-known vaudeville performer; long-held relationships with friends and colleagues in the international community of Christmas crafts makers; a memory of a beloved pet; and much more. 

Bonnie Mackay is a retail design director and merchandising expert who created Christmas ornaments for Bloomingdale’s and the Museum of Modern Art. She lives in New York City and upstate New York with her husband, award-winning documentary film editor Bob Eisenhardt, whose photographic flair is exceeded only by his help with marathon tree-decorating.

The Spirits Do It All In One Night - A Christmas Carol At BTG

By Dec 16, 2016
"A Christmas Carol" at BTG - 2016
Emma Kate Rothenberg-Ware

It is an absolute Christmas Classic. And at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield – it is tradition.

It is the timeless holiday tradition of A Christmas Carol with the whole family, and revel in the joy and redemptive power of Christmas as told in the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the infamous miser who is shown the error of his ways and reformed by four spirits.

We are able to journey back to Victorian England and experience the classic story filled with holiday carols and the wonderment of the season.

Joining us – like ghosts in the night – Berkshire Theatre Group Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire, Travis Daly – director of the show and Scrooge himself – Eric Hill. 

'Does Santa Exist?: A Philosophical Investigation' By Eric Kaplan

By Dec 22, 2014
Book Cover - Does Santa Exist?

    Metaphysics isn’t ordinarily much of a laughing matter. But in the hands of acclaimed comedy writer and scholar Eric Kaplan, a search for the truth about old St. Nick becomes a deeply insightful, laugh-out-loud discussion of the way some things exist but may not really be there. Just like Santa and his reindeer.

Conrad John Schuck And Pamela Myers In 'Irving Berlin's White Christmas'

By Dec 23, 2015
Pamela Myers, Joe Donahue, and Conrad John Schuck

  The timeless tale of joy and goodwill, White Christmas, filled with classic Irving Berlin songs and glorious dancing and lots of snow is now at Proctors in Schenectady through Sunday. We meet two of the stars of the show - Conrad John Schuck & Pamela Myers – this morning.

Conrad John Schuck plays General Waverly. He played Daddy Warbucks on Broadway and was in Nice Work If You Can Get It with Matthew Broderick. His film work includes: M*A*S*H, Star Trek IV & VI, and Woody Allen’s Curse of the Jade Scorpion. On TV he was Sgt. Enright in McMillan and Wife with Rock Hudson and he starred in one of my favorites – Holmes and Yoyo.

Pamela Myers plays Martha Watson in White Christmas. Her Broadway credits include: Company (where she was nominated for a Tony) and Into The Woods. She also had the pleasure of working with Charles Schulz creating the role of Peppermint Patty in Snoopy. Her TV credits include Happy Days, Alice, Major Dad, and she starred in and was the announcer for Sha Na Na.

The Polar Express: Running On Time For 30 Years

By Dec 23, 2015
Book Cover - The Polar Express

  Through dark forests, over tall mountains, and across a desert of ice, the Polar Express makes its way to the city atop the world, where the boy will make his Christmas wish.

For millions of readers worldwide, Chris Van Allsburg's mysterious journey to the North Pole has become a beloved classic and there is a new 30th anniversary edition this year with a new jacket design and expanded interior layout. The book also includes an author’s note, downloadable audio read by Liam Neeson, and golden "All Aboard" ornament.