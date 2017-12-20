A Life In Ornaments

First highlighted in the New York Times, Bonnie Mackay’s annual Christmas tree showcases a lifetime collecting almost 3,000 ornaments.
Now, through beautiful photography and illuminating vignettes, Tree of Treasures shares the heartfelt stories behind a hundred of those cherished possessions, whether it’s the story of a family member, like Mackay’s grandfather, a well-known vaudeville performer; long-held relationships with friends and colleagues in the international community of Christmas crafts makers; a memory of a beloved pet; and much more.
Bonnie Mackay is a retail design director and merchandising expert who created Christmas ornaments for Bloomingdale’s and the Museum of Modern Art. She lives in New York City and upstate New York with her husband, award-winning documentary film editor Bob Eisenhardt, whose photographic flair is exceeded only by his help with marathon tree-decorating.