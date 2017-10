Thomas Moore is the author of the bestselling book Care of the Soul and fifteen other books on deepening spirituality and cultivating soul in every aspect of life. He has been a monk, a musician, a university professor, and a psychotherapist, and today he lectures widely on holistic medicine, spirituality, psychotherapy, and the arts.

His new book is Ageless Soul. He'll be at The Odyssey Bookshop at 7 p.m. tonight and at The Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, VT on November 10th.