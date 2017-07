Linda Lavin is an American singer and actress. She is known for playing the title character in the sitcom Alice and for her stage performances, both on Broadway and Off-Broadway.

Linda Lavin will return to Club Helsinki in Hudson, NY on July 29 with “My Second Farewell Concert.” In the show, she recalls her roots in the theater, her love of American standards, Steely Dan, and a life-long obsession with the big bands of the 1940’s.