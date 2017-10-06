Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Listener Comments 10/6/17

Credit Nils Strand / Wikimedia Commons

Let's find out what is on our listener's minds. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line.

The WAMC Listener Comment Line is a toll free call, 24 hours a day. 800-695-9170.

Tags: 
WAMC Listener Comment Line

Related Content

Listener Comments 9/29/17

Artwork from a radio-related World War II propaganda poster for the United States
Public Domain / WikiMedia Commons

It's time to sound off! Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line.

Listener Comments 9/22/17

1896 Telephone from Sweden.
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Let's hear it for - and from - our listeners!  Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

Listener Comments 9/15/17

It's time to for our listeners to weigh in.  Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 