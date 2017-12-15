Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Listener Comments 12/15/17

Credit Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

It's time for our listeners to phone it in!  Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line.

The Listener Comment Line is toll free. 800-695-9170.

Tags: 
WAMC Listener Comment Line

Related Content

Listener Comments 12/8/17

Artwork from a radio-related World War II propaganda poster for the United States
Public Domain / WikiMedia Commons

Let's hear it from our listeners!  Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line.

Listener Comments 12/1/17

Franklin D. Roosevelt Library Public Domain Photographs

It's time to for our listeners to weigh in.  Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

Listener Comments 11/17/17

Nils Strand / Wikimedia Commons

Let's find out what is on our listeners' minds. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

Listener Comments 11/10/17

Artwork from a radio-related World War II propaganda poster for the United States
Public Domain / WikiMedia Commons

You listened.  Now, let's hear what you had to say!  Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 