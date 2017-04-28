Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Listener Comments 4/28/17

Ear trumpet from 18th century
Credit Public Domain / WikiMedia Commons

The microphone is yours ... and we're all ears. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

The Listener Comment Line is a toll free call, 24 hours a day. 800-695-9170

Tags: 
WAMC Listener Comment Line

Related Content

Listener Comments 4/21/17

It's time to open up the WAMC Listener Comment Line. Here are this week's highlights.

Listener Comments 4/7/17

It's time to put our listeners in the spotlight! Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

Listener Comments 4/14/17

Artwork from a radio-related World War II propaganda poster for the United States
Public Domain / WikiMedia Commons

WAMC listeners had quite a lot to say this week. Here are highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 