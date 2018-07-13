Listener Comments 7/13/18 TweetShareGoogle+Email ProhibitOnions / Public Domain - Wikimedia Commons Listen Listening... / 1:16 It's time to hear what our listeners had to say. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. The comment line is a toll free call. 800-695-9170. Tags: WAMC Listener Comment LineTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Listener Comments 7/6/18 Listen Listening... / 1:31 What's on your mind? Let's find out! Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. Listener Comments 6/29/18 Public Domain / WikiMedia Commons Listen Listening... / 1:59 Now we train the spotlight on our listeners. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. Listener Comments 6/22/18 Nils Strand / Wikimedia Commons Listen Listening... / 2:02 Our listeners say the most interesting things. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line.