Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Listener Comments 7/14/17

1896 Telephone from Sweden.
Credit Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

WAMC listeners had plenty to say this week.  Here are highlights from the Listener Comment Line. 

The WAMC Listener Comment Line is a toll free call. 800-695-9170

Tags: 
WAMC Listener Comment Line

Related Content

Listener Comments 7/7/17

Artwork from a radio-related World War II propaganda poster for the United States
Public Domain / WikiMedia Commons

It's time to hear this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

Listener Comments 6/30/17

What did our listeners have to say this week?  Let's find out!  Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

Listener Comments 6/23/17

Ear trumpet from 18th century
Public Domain / WikiMedia Commons

And now we open the microphone for our listeners. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

Listener Comments 6/16/17

Franklin D. Roosevelt Library Public Domain Photographs

Now it's your turn. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 