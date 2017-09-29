Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Listener Comments 9/29/17

Credit Public Domain / WikiMedia Commons

It's time to sound off! Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line.

The Listener Comment Line is always open and always toll free. 800-695-9170

Tags: 
WAMC Listener Comment Line

Related Content

Listener Comments 9/22/17

1896 Telephone from Sweden.
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Let's hear it for - and from - our listeners!  Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

Listener Comments 9/15/17

It's time to for our listeners to weigh in.  Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

Listener Comments 9/8/17

Artwork from a radio-related World War II propaganda poster for the United States
Public Domain / WikiMedia Commons

And now we lend an ear to our listeners. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 

Listener Comments 9/1/17

Ear trumpet from 18th century
Public Domain / WikiMedia Commons

Let's find out what is on our listener's minds. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. 