Local Activists Participate In Nobel Peace Conference On Nuclear Ban

A group of western Massachusetts activists is home after participating in this year’s Nobel Peace Prize Conference in Oslo, Norway.

The conference focused on coordinating international activists to push their governments to implement a treaty banning nuclear weapons, according to Jeff Napolitano, executive director of the Northampton-based Resistance Center for Peace and Justice.

"The issue of nuclear war and weapons and the threat posed to all humanity is more on the minds of citizens in other countries," said Napolitano.

So far, representatives of 190 countries have signed the treaty. The United States is not one of them.

The Nobel Peace Prize was presented on December 10th to the International Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons.