Local Officials Optimistic About New European Service From Stewart

By 1 minute ago
  • midhudsonnews.com

Local officials are cautiously optimistic about plans by a “paper airline” to reorganize and offer nonstop flights between Stewart Airport and Eastern Europe.

Baltia Airlines will formally announce this coming week that it will change its name to U.S. Global Airlines, set up shop at Stewart and begin the FAA application process to fly.

Stewart Airport Commission Chairman Louis Heimbach is glad to see there is more interest in the airport.

“I would like to see more of the details as the viability of the organization, the kinds of airplanes they have, and what kind of service they are going to provide, but I am encouraged and pleased to hear they are looking at Stewart Airport,” he told Mid-Hudson News.

 

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said potential Global service is a direct result of Norwegian Airlines’ European service to begin at the end of June.

“Stewart will be operational and can handle international flights i9ncluding the customs related to it,” he said.

 

Neuhaus credited U.S. Global’s plans to set up headquarters at Stewart to the airport’s team headed up by General Manager Ed Harrison.

The airline will detail its plans for the new service in the coming week.

Copyright 2017 Mid-Hudson News.

 

Tags: 
Stewart Airport
Stewart Air National Guard base
Airlines

Related Content

U.S. Lawmakers Ask DOD To Address PFOS Issue At Stewart ANG Base

By Allison Dunne Jan 20, 2017

Three congressional lawmakers from New York are calling on the U.S. Department of Defense to install filtration units immediately at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh to stop the spread of PFOS-contaminated water.

NY Congressman Maloney Signs Statement Of Support For Guard And Reserve

By Allison Dunne Apr 20, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney was at Stewart Air National Guard base Thursday to sign a document of employer support. He also spoke about his recent trip to Japan and South Korea.

Schumer, Others Push DoD To Expand Stewart ANG Base PFOS Cleanup Plan

By Allison Dunne Feb 24, 2017
Courtesy of Stewart Air National Guard Base

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and other officials are calling on the Air Force to expand its PFOS cleanup plan for Stewart Air National Guard base in Newburgh. They want contaminated waterways outside the base to be included.

State To Pay For Water Hookups For Residents Near Lake Washington

By Jan 28, 2017
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

New York State has announced it will cover $700,000 in costs related to providing Newburgh and New Windsor residents with clean water.