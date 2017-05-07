Local Officials Optimistic About New European Service From Stewart

Local officials are cautiously optimistic about plans by a “paper airline” to reorganize and offer nonstop flights between Stewart Airport and Eastern Europe.

Baltia Airlines will formally announce this coming week that it will change its name to U.S. Global Airlines, set up shop at Stewart and begin the FAA application process to fly.

Stewart Airport Commission Chairman Louis Heimbach is glad to see there is more interest in the airport.

“I would like to see more of the details as the viability of the organization, the kinds of airplanes they have, and what kind of service they are going to provide, but I am encouraged and pleased to hear they are looking at Stewart Airport,” he told Mid-Hudson News.

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said potential Global service is a direct result of Norwegian Airlines’ European service to begin at the end of June.

“Stewart will be operational and can handle international flights i9ncluding the customs related to it,” he said.

Neuhaus credited U.S. Global’s plans to set up headquarters at Stewart to the airport’s team headed up by General Manager Ed Harrison.

The airline will detail its plans for the new service in the coming week.

Copyright 2017 Mid-Hudson News.