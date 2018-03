On Thursday, local Boy Scouts of America organization Twin Rivers Council, which includes scout groups from the Canadian border to the Capital Region, for the first time opened up scouting to girls at the cub scout level.

The move follows an announcement at the national level last fall that girls would be welcome in Boy Scouts.

To help explain how the so-called “family scouting” program is launching, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Twin Rivers Council Assistant Scout Executive Dennis Dugan.