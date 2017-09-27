Local Screenings Of Danny Clinch Film "Let's Play Two," Pearl Jam's Love Letter To Chicago

Although Pearl Jam has been closely identified with its native Seattle since bursting onto the charts 25 years ago, Chicago has often served as an important stop for the rock group. Lead singer Eddie Vedder is a Windy City native and a massive Cubs fan. And when the band headed to Wrigley Field for a pair of sold-out concerts in August 2016, filmmaker Danny Clinch went along. The longtime music photographer and documentarian shows the band on stage and off in what proved to be a big year for Pearl Jam and a bigger one for the Cubs.

Let’s Play Two is screening around the country in the next several days. In our region, it’ll be at The Spectrum in Albany Oct. 3, Proctors in Schenectady Oct. 4, Palace 9 in South Burlington Oct. 10, and on Fox Sports 1 on October 13.