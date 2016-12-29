Longtime Senator Hugh Farley's Retirement "Bittersweet"

When the New York state legislature returns to Albany next week, it will be missing a familiar face. Senator Hugh Farley, a Republican from the 49th District, is retiring after four decades. Farley’s sprawling district stretches from Schenectady to the central Adirondacks. Farley, who is 84, is retiring to spend more time with his wife. Today he spoke with WAMC's Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard over the telephone from Florida. Farley said he will go back and forth between the two states. This January will be the first year he won't be going back to work at the state capitol, a big change to his schedule.