Longtime State Lawmaker Peg Flory Announces Retirement

A longtime state lawmaker has announced her retirement from the Vermont Senate.

Senator Peg Flory said Tuesday that she will not seek re-election in November, ending her 20-year career in Montpelier.

Flory tells the Rutland Herald that she had considered stepping down in 2016, but wanted to wait until her preferred successor, former state Rep. Jimmy McNeil, was ready to run to replace her. McNeil has not said he is running, but Flory expects him to announce his candidacy soon.

Flory, a Republican representing Rutland County, says she also wanted to ensure that a long-awaited road improvement project in her district would be completed.

Flory says she plans to spend more time with her new husband and her grandchildren.

