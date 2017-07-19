MA Court Denies New Trial In Berkshire Triple Murder

By 17 minutes ago
  • Caius Veiovis
    Caius Veiovis
    Berkshire District Attorney's Office

Massachusetts’ highest court has denied an appeal for a new trial for Caius Veiovis, who was convicted of kidnapping and murdering three men in Pittsfield in 2011. The Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday upheld the 2014 conviction. 

After being convicted, Veiovis, whose mugshot gained national attention because of six forehead implants that resemble horns, shouted to jurors that he’d see them in hell. He was sentenced to life in prison in September 2014 for his part in the murders of David Glasser, Edward Frampton and Robert Chadwell.

The men disappeared from a Pittsfield apartment in August 2011. Their dismembered bodies were discovered two weeks later in Becket.

Before Veiovis went on trial, ringleader Adam Lee Hall was convicted of multiple counts of murder and kidnapping in February 2014. He is serving three consecutive life sentences plus 42 years. 

In May 2014, David Chalue of North Adams, was convicted on three counts each of murder, witness intimidation and kidnapping. He is serving life in prison without parole.

Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless, who prosecuted all three men, released the following statement Wednesday.

“We are pleased with the decision and happy for the family and friends of David Glasser, Edward Frampton and Robert Chadwell,” the statement reads. “We had always been confident that Caius Veiovis was justly convicted, on significant evidence that was fairly presented, and that the jurors were correct in their verdicts. Much praise goes to the many investigators from across the County who worked ceaselessly to develop the complicated web of circumstantial evidence that was necessary to bring Veiovis to final justice.  The citizens of Berkshire County should be both proud and reassured by their dedication, professionalism and commitment.”  

Related Content

Berkshire Eagle Reporter Reflects On Berkshire Triple Murder Trials

By Oct 2, 2014
Jim Levulis / WAMC

In separate trials over the past seven months, three men have been found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the kidnappings and murders of three Berkshire County men. Juries in Hampden Superior Court found Adam Lee Hall, David Chalue and Caius Veiovis guilty of murdering David Glasser, Edward Frampton and Robert Chadwell. The three men disappeared from a Pittsfield apartment in August 2011. Their dismembered bodies were found in a trench two weeks later in Becket.

WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Jim Levulis spoke with Andrew Amelinckx who covered all three trials for The Berkshire Eagle.

Veiovis Given Life In Prison For Berkshire Triple Murder

By Sep 29, 2014
Berkshire District Attorney's Office

The final person on trial for the murders of three Pittsfield, Massachusetts men has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Jury Finds Caius Veiovis Guilty Of All Charges In Berkshire Triple Murder

By Sep 26, 2014
Berkshire District Attorney's Office

Late today, word came from a courthouse in Springfield: guilty. Now, the last of three separate trials that have captivated the region involving the murders of three Berkshire County men is over.

With 30 Hours Behind Them, Jurors In Veiovis Trial Without A Decision

By Sep 25, 2014
Berkshire District Attorney's Office

After more than four full days of deliberation there is still no verdict in the last of three separate trials that have captivated the region involving the murders of three Berkshire County men.

Still No Verdict In Last Of Berkshire Triple Murder Trials

By Sep 24, 2014
Berkshire District Attorney's Office

After more than three full days of deliberation there is still no verdict in the last of three separate trials that have captivated the region involving the murders of three Berkshire County men.