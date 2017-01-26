MA Gov. Baker Says He Will Veto Lawmaker Pay Raise

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker says he will veto legislation calling for nearly $18 million in annual pay raises for top lawmakers, statewide elected officials and judges.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 31-9 in favor of the legislation Thursday, a day after the House approved the measure. Under the proposal, the annual salary for House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stan Rosenberg, both Democrats, would climb about $45,000 to more than $142,000 a year. The bill would boost Gov. Baker's annual salary from $151,800 to $185,000, and for the first time would provide the governor a $65,000 housing allowance.

The Senate rejected a Republican amendment that would have delayed implementation of the pay raises for two years.

Baker, a Republican, said in a statement Thursday evening that now is not the time to spend additional funds on elected officials’ salaries given Massachusetts’ current fiscal state.

