MA Gov. Baker Says He Will Veto Lawmaker Pay Raise

  • Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker
    Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker says he will veto legislation calling for nearly $18 million in annual pay raises for top lawmakers, statewide elected officials and judges. 

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 31-9 in favor of the legislation Thursday, a day after the House approved the measure. Under the proposal, the annual salary for House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stan Rosenberg, both Democrats, would climb about $45,000 to more than $142,000 a year. The bill would boost Gov. Baker's annual salary from $151,800 to $185,000, and for the first time would provide the governor a $65,000 housing allowance.

The Senate rejected a Republican amendment that would have delayed implementation of the pay raises for two years. 

Baker, a Republican, said in a statement Thursday evening that now is not the time to spend additional funds on elected officials’ salaries given Massachusetts’ current fiscal state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker
Massachusetts Legislature

