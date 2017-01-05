MA Police Capture Fugitive After Bank Robbery Attempts

Police say a man who escaped from a Rhode Island detention center on New Year's Eve tried to rob a bank in Massachusetts right before he was captured.

A Massachusetts state police spokesman says James Morales was apprehended Thursday after police received a report of an attempted robbery of a Citizens Bank in Somerville by a man who fit Morales' description.

Earlier in the day, authorities said they were investigating another attempted bank robbery in Cambridge in which the would-be robber also resembled Morales.

State police say a trooper who heard a bulletin about the Somerville attempted robbery spotted Morales walking. They say the trooper chased Morales on foot and grabbed him as he tried to jump over a fence.

Morales is being booked at the state police barracks in Medford.

