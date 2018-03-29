MA Senator's Husband Indicted On Sexual Assault Charges

The husband of Massachusetts state Senator Stanley Rosenberg has been indicted on charges of sexual assault, distributing nude photos without consent and criminal lewdness.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office says 30-year-old Bryon Hefner was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Suffolk Superior Court next month.

Prosecutors say Hefner sexually assaulted three victims. They say he also obtained nude and partially-nude photos of another victim without the person's knowledge and sent or showed the photos to other people.

Rosenberg stepped down as senate president after The Boston Globe reported on allegations that Hefner sexually harassed or abused several men, some of whom had business before the Legislature. Hefner and Rosenberg have separated.

Hefner's attorney didn't immediately return a phone message on Thursday.

