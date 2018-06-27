MA Troopers Charged With Taking Overtime Pay For No-Show Shifts

Three recently suspended or retired Massachusetts State Police troopers have been arrested and accused of stealing government funds for putting in for overtime shifts they didn't work.

Federal court records unsealed Wednesday show that Paul Cesan, Gary Herman and David Wilson are charged with embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's office were expected to meet with reporters later Wednesday.

Court records say the troopers put in for overtime pay but in fact left their shifts early or didn't work them at all. The documents say the troopers submitted fraudulent traffic citations to make it appear they had been working.

Records show Herman was suspended in March and MassLive.com reports Cesan and Wilson retired the same month. It wasn't immediately clear if they have lawyers.

