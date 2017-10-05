Related Program: 
Mahaiwe Brings Year-Round Arts Education To Berkshire Schools

Schools in Berkshire County often must consider cutting arts programs to balance their budgets.  The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts wants to help keep culture in schools. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with Executive Director Beryl Jolly about educational opportunities for area students.

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center will celebrate its 10th consecutive season of presenting the Paul Taylor Dance Company with a three-piece performance over the Columbus Day weekend. 

