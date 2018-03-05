Major Sporting Event Slated For Adirondacks

Lake Placid, New York will host the Winter World University Games in 2023.

The World University Games is held every two years in a different city.

The 11-day competition draws more than 2,400 student-athletes in various winter sports disciplines.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that after a year and a half of negotiations, officials signed an agreement last week in Switzerland to bring the games back to Lake Placid.

The Adirondack village last hosted the games in 1972 and Buffalo hosted them in 1993.

New York is the only state that has hosted the World University Games.

