Major Water Main Break In Cohoes

A water main has broken in the City of Cohoes on Saratoga Street. Mayor Shawn Morse shared details about the break with WAMC's Lucas Willard on Monday morning.

Here is more information from the city:

THERE IS A MAJOR WATER BREAK ON SARATOGA STREET THAT HAS SHUTDOWN THE ROADWAY FROM MOHAWK PAPER MILL (BRIDGE STREET) TO TIBBITS AVENUE. DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER CONDITIONS AND THE SIZE OF THE BREAK, THE REPAIRS MAY TAKE MORE TIME THAN NORMAL. COMMUTERS ARE ASKED TO SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES UNTIL THE REPAIRS HAVE BEEN MADE. RESIDENTS AROUND THIS AREA WILL EXPERIENCE LITTLE TO NO WATER PRESSURE DURING THIS PERIOD. SOME DISCOLORATION IN THE WATER IS EXPECTED.THIS IS NORMAL AND NOT HARMFUL, HOWEVER WASHING OF LAUNDRY IS NOT RECOMMENDED DURING (AND) IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE REPAIR AS DISCOLORATION OF LIGHT COLORED LAUNDRY MAY OCCUR. WE ARE SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS MAY CAUSE.