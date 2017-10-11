Related Program: 
The Roundtable

The Making Of An Illusion

By 21 minutes ago

Since the 1970s, Sigmund Freud’s scientific reputation has been in an accelerating tailspin―but nonetheless the idea persists that some of his contributions were visionary discoveries of lasting value. Now, drawing on rarely consulted archives, Frederick Crews has assembled a great volume of evidence that reveals a surprising new Freud: a man who blundered tragicomically in his dealings with patients, who in fact never cured anyone, who promoted cocaine as a miracle drug capable of curing a wide range of diseases, and who advanced his career through falsifying case histories and betraying the mentors who had helped him to rise. The legend has persisted, Crews shows, thanks to Freud’s fictive self-invention as a master detective of the psyche, and later through a campaign of censorship and falsification conducted by his followers.

Frederick Crews is an author who has published a variety of books and criticisms including The Pooh Complex, Follies of the Wise and his newest book Freud: The Making of an Illusion

Tags: 
Frederick Crews
Freud
criticism
literary criticism
psychology

Related Content

G-Man By Stephen Hunter

By May 16, 2017
Book Cover - G-Man

Bestselling author and Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Hunter joins us this morning. His 10th book in the Bob Lee Swagger saga, G-Man, finds Bob uncovering his family’s secret tommy gun war with 1930s gangsters like John Dillinger and Baby Face Nelson.

Hunter is the author of twenty-one books and there are over two million Hunter novels in print. He is the retired chief film critic for The Washington Post, where he won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Distinguished Criticism. He has also published two collections of film criticism and a nonfiction work, American Gunfight.

USA Network adapted Hunter’s Point of Impact for its highly-rated TV series Shooter, featuring Ryan Phillippe as Bob Lee Swagger. Mark Wahlberg, who starred in the 2007 movie of the same name, is the executive producer of the series. Again, the new novel is G-Man

A.O. Scott And Better Living Through Criticism

By Feb 22, 2016
Book Cover - Better Living Through Criticism

  Few could explain, let alone seek out, a career in criticism. Yet what A.O. Scott shows in his new book: Better Living Through Criticism: How to Think About Art, Pleasure, Beauty, and Truth is that we are, in fact, all critics: because critical thinking informs almost every aspect of artistic creation, of civil action, of interpersonal life.

Drawing on the long tradition of criticism from Aristotle to Susan Sontag, Scott shows that criticism was and always will be the breath of fresh air that allows true creativity to thrive.

A.O. Scott joined The New York Times as a film critic in January 2000. Previously, he was a Sunday book reviewer for Newsday and a frequent contributor to Slate, The New York Review of Books, and many other publications.

'Lunch With A Bigot' By Amitava Kumar

By May 15, 2015

  To be a writer, Amitava Kumar says, is to be an observer. The twenty-six essays in Lunch with a Bigot are Kumar's observations of the world put into words. A mix of memoir, reportage, and criticism, the essays include encounters with writers Salman Rushdie and Arundhati Roy, discussions on the craft of writing, and a portrait of the struggles of a Bollywood actor.