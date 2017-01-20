Malloy: Trump Address Designed For Supporters, Not Nation

By 43 minutes ago
  • This is a picture of Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy
    http://www.ct.gov/sots/site/default.asp

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says President Donald Trump's inaugural speech was designed for his supporters, not the entire country.

In attendance at Friday's ceremonies, the Democrat said the address was "a speech that was designed for, at best, 48 percent of the folks who voted" in the November election.

Malloy, chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, says he wants to work with the administration. He's urging the new Republican president to "stop being a candidate and become our president," which he says "means a heartfelt attempt to be the president for all."

An active supporter of Hillary Clinton, Malloy was critical of Trump during the campaign. In turn, Trump called Malloy "a bad governor."

Malloy is participating in the Women's March in Hartford on Saturday.

