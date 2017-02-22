Malloy, Wyman Throw Support To National Popular Vote Bill

Governor Dannel Malloy and Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman are throwing support to legislation that would require Connecticut to join a group of states wanting to pool their Electoral College votes for the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote.

The Democrats argue every American's vote should be counted equally.

The announcement from the governor’s office comes as lawmakers hear testimony on numerous bills that would have Connecticut join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which 11 states have signed onto since 2006. There's also a bill that would endorse the current Electoral College system.

Some lawmakers, mostly Democrats, have voiced frustration with seeing another candidate secure the presidency without winning the popular vote. But Connecticut Republican Rep. Rob Sampson says he worries candidates would only focus on large population centers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.