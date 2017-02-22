Malloy, Wyman Throw Support To National Popular Vote Bill

By 1 hour ago
  • This is a picture of Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy
    http://portal.ct.gov/governor/

Governor Dannel Malloy and Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman are throwing support to legislation that would require Connecticut to join a group of states wanting to pool their Electoral College votes for the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote.

The Democrats argue every American's vote should be counted equally.

The announcement from the governor’s office comes as lawmakers hear testimony on numerous bills that would have Connecticut join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which 11 states have signed onto since 2006. There's also a bill that would endorse the current Electoral College system.

Some lawmakers, mostly Democrats, have voiced frustration with seeing another candidate secure the presidency without winning the popular vote. But Connecticut Republican Rep. Rob Sampson says he worries candidates would only focus on large population centers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Tags: 
electoral college
National Popular Vote Interstate Compact

Related Content

In Losing Effort, Clinton Votes For Wife At Electoral College Gathering

By Karen DeWitt Dec 19, 2016
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Flickr

Former President Bill Clinton cast his ballot for his wife, failed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, at Monday’s Electoral College meeting in Albany. As Capitol Correspondent Karen DeWitt reports, Clinton blames the loss on the Russians and the FBI.

Congressional Corner With Jim McGovern

By Dec 19, 2016
Congressman Jim McGovern

The popular vote and the Electoral College do not align in 2016.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from the second district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

12/15/16 Panel

By Dec 15, 2016
Microphone in radio studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Communications Consultant Theresa Bourgeois and Daily Gazette Editor Judy Patrick and, for a portion of the program, Times Union Editor, Rex Smith.  

Congressional Corner With Peter Welch

By Dec 14, 2016
Rep. Peter Welch

Donald Trump won the Electoral College, but he lost the Northeast.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Vermont Representative Peter Welch tells WAMC’s Alan Chartock what people in the Green Mountain State are thinking.

11/28/16 Panel

By Nov 28, 2016
Microphone in radio studio

    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Director of the Journalism Program at the University at Albany Rosemary Armao, and political consultant and lobbyist, Libby Post.