Maloney, Others Weigh In On Reports Of Indian Point's Closure

The Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester County would close by 2021 according to a New York Times report and subsequent others Friday. A deal between Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Indian Point parent Entergy reportedly is on the way.

Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, who has supported phasing out Indian Point operations, says any agreement must include concrete plans to protect the jobs of hundreds of New Yorkers and keep energy prices low for Hudson Valley residents. Jobs and energy prices also are on the mind of Republican Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino.

“The loser in all of this is going to be the ratepayer and the property taxpayer,” Astorino says. “If the middle class thought it was expensive to live in this region now, just wait.”

Democratic Congressman Eliot Engel, who represents portions of Westchester, says he looks forward to the finalization of this agreement.