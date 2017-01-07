Maloney, Others Weigh In On Reports Of Indian Point's Closure

By Allison Dunne 55 minutes ago
  • WAMC, Allison Dunne

The Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester County would close by 2021 according to a New York Times report and subsequent others Friday. A deal between Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Indian Point parent Entergy reportedly is on the way.

Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, who has supported phasing out Indian Point operations, says any agreement must include concrete plans to protect the jobs of hundreds of New Yorkers and keep energy prices low for Hudson Valley residents. Jobs and energy prices also are on the mind of Republican Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino.

“The loser in all of this is going to be the ratepayer and the property taxpayer,” Astorino says. “If the middle class thought it was expensive to live in this region now, just wait.”

Democratic Congressman Eliot Engel, who represents portions of Westchester, says he looks forward to the finalization of this agreement. 

Tags: 
Indian Point
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney
Congressman Eliot Engel
Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino

Related Content

Westchester County Exec Criticizes Plan Reportedly To Close Indian Point

By Allison Dunne 3 hours ago
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Following reports that Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the owner of the Indian Point nuclear power plant have been hashing out a deal to close the plant by 2021, Republican Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino says such a plan would wreak economic havoc.

NY Times Report: Indian Point To Close By 2021

By Allison Dunne 21 hours ago
Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant
Wiki Commons

A New York Times report Friday says a deal has been reached to close the Indian Point nuclear power plant in the Hudson Valley by 2021.

Baffle Bolt Issue Takes Indian Point Relicensing Timeline To Summer 2017

By Allison Dunne Nov 28, 2016
Courtesy of Entergy

The relicensing process for the Indian Point nuclear power plant has been extended. This time, testimony related to a baffle bolt issue from earlier this year is the reason.

NY Court: State Has The Right To Review Indian Point Relicensing Application

By Allison Dunne Nov 22, 2016
Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant
Wiki Commons

New York's highest court says the state has the right to review federal relicensing applications for the Indian Point nuclear power plant along the Hudson River. Despite the apparent setback, Indian Point’s owner believes there are still ways to achieve the necessary certification for relicensing.

A Small Fire On A Cable At Indian Point Is Out Quickly

By Allison Dunne Nov 8, 2016
Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant
Wiki Commons

There was a small fire today on a cable at the Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester County. The incident is under investigation and no operations at the plant were impacted.

Two Congressional Members Call For Rail Safety Action

By Allison Dunne Jan 6, 2017
wikipedia commons

Two Democratic members of Congress are calling for action to improve rail safety following a commuter train crash in New York City that left more than 100 people with minor injuries.