Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Mamma Mia! At TheRep

By 48 minutes ago

On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding — one which includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is! Her mother Donna, the former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands.

Sneaking a peek in her mother’s old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill, and Harry. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought! Told through the legendary music of ABBA, Mamma Mia! has become a worldwide sensation that has audiences everywhere dancing.

Mamma Mia! is running at TheRep (Capital Repertory Theatre) in Albany, NY through August 13th. Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill directs.

Kara Mikula plays Rosie (one of the Dynamos) at TheRep and she joins us.

Tags: 
mamma mia!
abba
musical theater
the rep
Capital Rep
capital repertory theatre
theater
actor

Related Content

Sharon Wheatley And Second-Love In 'Come From Away' On Broadway

By Apr 11, 2017
Sharon Wheatley, Rodney Hicks, Geno Carr and Come From Away cast
Matthew Murphy

On September 11, 2001, the air-space over the United States was closed after two planes flew into the the Twin Towers in New York City, another into The Pentagon, and a fourth (headed for D. C.) into a field near near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Thirty-eight planes were diverted from their original paths and forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada. The airport at Gander is larger than makes sense in terms of the size and population of Gander. It’s a relic from the pre-jetplane era -- when flying to or from Europe commercial and private flights stopped there to refuel.

The 38 planes that landed on 9/11 carried passengers from all over the world. Scared, confused, and all-but cut off from their loved-ones, the accidental visitors - or “come-from-aways” as the Newfoundlanders call them - nearly doubled the population of the region for the better part of a week. The locals opened their doors, pantries, hearts, and minds until the airspace was reopened.

Those friendships - formed in upsetting and stressful circumstances - are the heart at the center of Come From Away - a new musical now running on Broadway The Schoenfeld Theatre.

The book, music, and lyrics are by married Canadian writing team Irene Sankoff and David Hein - who created the show by interviewing the real people involved in the events of that day and week. The show is directed by Christopher Ashley with musical staging by Kelly Devine. The cast of 12 plays both - and various - Gander-ites and Plane people.

Cast member Sharon Wheatley joins us now. Her previous Broadway credits include Avenue Q, Les Misérables, Cats, and The Phantom of the Opera. She is the author of the memoir, Til The Fat Girl Sings: From an Overweight Nobody to a Broadway Somebody.

Find Your Way Home At The Palace in Albany

By 23 hours ago
Artwork for Find Your Way Home

After opening to rave reviews in Dublin, Ireland, Find Your Way Home (An Irish Musical) is making its’ American debut at The Palace Theatre in Albany on July 17th. The show was written by Jeff Strange and Jimmy Kelly two musicians from Albany NY, both who are well known on the Irish music scene in the US and they have been developing the musical over the past eight years. 

Set on both sides of the Atlantic, Find Your Way Home follows an Irish family as they encounter unexpected tragedies and joys in the face of economic hardship. It's set in 1910 in the West of Ireland, post-famine and pre-uprising.

It is a pleasure to welcome James Kelly and Jeff Strange to The Roundtable.

Bobby Conte Thornton In A Bronx Tale: The Musical On Broadway

By Jul 12, 2017
Bobby Conte Thornton
www.ibdb.com

Bobby Conte Thornton plays Calogero in A Bronx Tale: The Musical at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. Based on Chazz Palminteri’s life and one-man show, the musical is co-directed by Robert De Niro, who directed the original film, and Jerry Zaks, who directed the one man show on Broadway in 2007.

The show features a book by Palminteri and original music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The cast album is available from Ghostlight Records. A Bronx Tale is Bobby Conte Thornton’s Broadway debut and we spoke with him about working with the show's creative team and what's it's like when your dreams come true.

Did You Come Here For A Pie, Sir? Carolee Carmello In Sweeney Todd At Barrow Street Theatre

By Jun 28, 2017
Carolee Carmello as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd at The Barrow Street Theatre
Joan Marcus

Fans of Stephen Sondheim, Hugh Wheeler, and tonsorial artistry tainted with murder and cannibalism once again have the opportunity to attend the tale of Sweeney Todd in New York City.

In the winter of 2014, The Tooting Arts Club staged the musical masterpiece in London’s oldest pie and mash shop, Harrington’s Pie and Mash. About a year later, for a West End transfer, the show was staged in a recreation of Harrington’s in an old rock club and this past February, it moved to Off-Broadway at The Barrow Street Theatre - also converted to resemble Harrington’s.

 

With a reduced cast glaring, scaring, and performing incredibly; the audience sits at tables and (for certain seats) one can order a meat or veg pie with their ticket. The pies are prepared by The Perfect Pie, in New York City which is run by former White House baker, Bill Yosses (featured on All Things Considered).

 

Norm Lewis is in the role of the man who calls razors friends and his dotty, daring, focused and frazzled buddy in barber-ous bump-offs, Mrs. Lovett, is being played at Barrow Street by three-time Tony Award nominee, Carolee Carmello.

 

An Albany native, Carmello has appeared in 14 Broadway musicals: Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, Scandalous, Sister Act, The Addams Family, Mamma Mia!, Lestat, Urinetown, Kiss Me Kate, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Parade, 1776, Falsettos, and City of Angels.

Bandstand Cast Album Available Today: An Interview With Leading Man Corey Cott

By Jun 23, 2017
Corey Cott in Bandstand
Jeremy Daniel


  The Broadway musical Bandstand -- currently running at the Jacobs Theatre in New York City, brings the swing-fueled, against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski and his band of mismatched fellow vets brilliantly to the stage.

 

Starring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott and directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbeuler -- who won a Tony Award this month for his incredible choreography, Bandstand features music and lyrics by Richard Oberacker and book and lyrics by the Capital Region’s own Robert Taylor.

 

The original Broadcast cast recording is available today from Broadway Records.

 

We spoke with intensely talented leading man, Corey Cott, in New York a couple of months ago -- right after the show opened and while they were recording the album.  Cott’s previous Broadway roles include Jack in Disney’s Newsies and Gaston in the 2015 revival of Gigi.

 