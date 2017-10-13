Man Denies Killing His Wife With Cleaver

A Burlington, Vermont man accused of killing his wife with a cleaver and critically injuring his mother-in-law hours after he sought a Vermont hospital mental health exam has pleaded not guilty.

Aita Gurung is charged with murder and attempted murder. A judge on Friday ordered a competency and sanity evaluation for him.

Gurung and has family are refugees from Nepal. Police say the attack began in their Burlington home and spilled out into the street. Gurung had recently asked to be released from the mental health treatment he sought and had just returned home.

The Burlington Free Press reports police have identified the slain wife as 32-year-old Yogeswari Khadka. Her mother, 54-year-old Thulsa Rimal, has been hospitalized.

Police say the couple's 8-year-old child was at school during the attack.

