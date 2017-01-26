Man Gets 20 Years For Plotting New Year's Machete Attack

An ex-convict with a history of mental illness has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for plotting a New Year's Eve machete attack at a western New York restaurant in the name of the Islamic State group.

Emanuel Lutchman became agitated at Thursday's sentencing, shouting in federal court that "there's going to be more of us."

In a letter submitted before sentencing, the 26-year-old Rochester resident said he'd buried his "radical Islamic ideology" in the past.

Lutchman pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to provide support to a terrorist organization.

Officials say he initiated contact with a now-deceased member of the Islamic State group in Syria in 2015. The FBI says it used paid informants to uncover the restaurant plot and take Lutchman to a store to purchase supplies.

