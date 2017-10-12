Man Pleads Guilty In Albany Thanksgiving Shooting Case

A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another man and wounding three bystanders inside a crowded Albany nightclub last fall.

Kareem Blacknall, of Albany, entered his guilty plea to a first-degree manslaughter charge during a court appearance Thursday. He was scheduled to go to trial this month on the initial charge of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say the shooting last Thanksgiving morning at the Rocks nightclub stemmed from a feud between Blacknall and members of a rival gang in Troy. Authorities say he opened fire inside the club at 2 a.m. on Nov. 24 and killed 26-year-old Wendell Hill, of Troy, and wounded three bystanders.

Blacknall faces 25 years to life in state prison when he's sentenced Dec. 7.

