Man Pleads Guilty To Arson In Cohoes Fire

The man blamed for starting a major fire last year that devastated much of downtown Cohoes, New York has pleaded guilty to arson.

51-year-old Johnny Gomes appeared in Albany County Court Wednesday morning. Authorities say Gomes was trying to forge a sword in a barrel in his backyard on November 30th when embers from the fire spread beyond Remsen Street. More than two dozen buildings were destroyed or damaged.

Gomes faces a year in prison when he sentenced April 25th. He will also be ordered to pay restitution after a figure is determined.

